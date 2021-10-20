Inside a 2000+hp Nissan Patrol TB48 turbo

Michael Kalaitzakis of Quickbitz talks us through one of their current client build projects. Built by Joe Ordon, the short wheelbase Nissan GQ Patrol is one of the coolest rides we’ve seen for some time. Power comes from a TB48 with all the fruit that is making well north of 2000hp!

