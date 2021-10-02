Dismantling a $200 junkyard Barra engine – Barra powered Holden Ep15

It’s been close to two years since we launched project NOMANG, a Ford Barra powered Holden Commodore street car. Well as you might be aware a lot has changed in the world since then and living in Melbourne Australia has certainly been challenging in terms of moving forward with our build timeline. We did intend on showing more track based episodes, but rather than have the car sit in the corner patiently waiting to race, we’ve decided it’s overhaul time so in the coming episodes we will cover a new engine, transmission, turbocharger and fuel system upgrades.

Pro Flow Fab & Dyno | https://www.proflowfab.com/

