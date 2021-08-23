Garrett G25 bolt on VW Golf performance results

We catch up with Alex Barnett of Underground Performance to see how the recently released range of Garrett Powermax G25 bolt on turbochargers respond on their VW Golf test mule with some solid performance results.Get your fullBOOST track gear!
http://shop.fullboost.com.au
If you’d like to be notified every time we upload a video, subscribe and then click the bell icon next to the subscription button.
Follow us on social media @
Facebook
http://www.facebook.com/fullboostcomau
YouTube
http://www.youtube.com/user/fullboostcomau
Twitter
https://twitter.com/fullboostcomau
Instagram
http://instagram.com/fullboostcomau
fullBOOST podcast
https://fullboost.podbean.com