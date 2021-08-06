V10 twin turbo Lamborghini upgrade

On the dyno at Sabbadin Automotive with a Lamborghini Huracan which has just been fitted with a Sheepey Race twin turbo upgrade kit which consists of Precision turbochargers and MoTeC EFI on E85 fuel the car puts down over 1000hp to the wheels.
