V10 twin turbo Lamborghini upgrade

On the dyno at Sabbadin Automotive with a Lamborghini Huracan which has just been fitted with a Sheepey Race twin turbo upgrade kit which consists of Precision turbochargers and MoTeC EFI on E85 fuel the car puts down over 1000hp to the wheels.

