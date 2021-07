BOOSTING up a HEMI big block Indy V8

We catch up with Michael from Quickbtiz while the team was dyno tuning a really cool street engine. The big block HEMI Indy V8 is boosted by a pair of Garrett G42 turbos controlled via Emtron engine management.

