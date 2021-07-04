LS swapping a Ford XR6 turbo!

Some might need to get the soothing lotion out after seeing this! Fadel from Meck-Tech Autocare has LS swapped his Ford XR6 turbo. The Barra engine is long gone in favour of a built LS cast iron boosted engine.
