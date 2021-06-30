BIG Problems. Paint is ruined! | Mazda FD RX-7 rotary build ep05

After owning this Mazda FD RX7 for over 13 years, it’s time for it to receive some serious attention and go racing again! Sticking with the two rotor 13B-REW engine, follow us over the coming weeks as we strip down and rebuild every square inch of this car, upgrading everything along the way.

If you’d like to be notified every time we upload a video, subscribe and then click the bell icon next to the subscription button.

Special thanks to the below supporters of our channel, without which projects like this would not be possible.

@fueltechusa @fueltechaustralia @garrettmotion @hardwire_electronics @patracingperformance @turbosmarthq @jl_racecars_pro9 @penriteoil @vinagecustoms @speedflowaustralia @theraceshopau @mishimoto @sde_torque_converters @hughes.performance @gjdrivelines @southcoastrotary @enemiesracingaustralia @mrpartscomau @plazmamanracing @joelsgaragegear @Nitrous Outlet

The information in this build series is for entertainment purposes only. Please consult a registered mechanic for advice before undertaking any mechanical or fabrication work yourself.

Follow us on social media @

Facebook

http://www.facebook.com/fullboostcomau

YouTube

http://www.youtube.com/user/fullboostcomau

Twitter

https://twitter.com/fullboostcomau

Instagram

http://instagram.com/fullboostcomau

fullBOOST podcast

https://fullboost.podbean.com