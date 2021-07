Are older cars becoming out of reach? – BENCH TORQUE #48

Car prices are still on the up where will it end? What would Bench Torque be without a little Ford Barra and Mazda RX8 banter 😄

We have a ten percent off discount code this month: JUNE21

👉 http://shop.fullboost.com.au

Get your fullBOOST, LS, BARRA tees and stickers!

If you’d like to be notified every time we upload a video, subscribe and then click the bell icon next to the subscription button.

Get your track gear!

shop.fullboost.com.au