Checking out Benny’s Cresta

Ben Neal of Benny’s Custom Works chats to Broomy about his 8-second Ford Barra powered Toyota Cresta at the Sydney Jamboree.

Backing this is a Powerglide transmission by Powershift, a Hughes Performance bolt together torque converter and a GJ Drivelines carbon tailshaft. The factory IRS has been replaced with 4-link rear suspension still using the factory tubs on 275 pro radials. Keen to crank it beyond 60psi boost, don’t be surprised to see this car run even quicker into the very near future.

