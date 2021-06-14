Boxer’s Barra & bike builds

In amongst a sea of car and bike builds Mark Boxer of Hoon TV talks about his Barra powered Ford Ute long term build as well as a few of his current bike builds. Check out more of Boxer’s Builds 👉 https://www.youtube.com/c/HoonTV
If you’d like to be notified every time we upload a video, subscribe and then click the bell icon next to the subscription button.
Follow us on social media @
Facebook
http://www.facebook.com/fullboostcomau
YouTube
http://www.youtube.com/user/fullboostcomau
Twitter
https://twitter.com/fullboostcomau
Instagram
http://instagram.com/fullboostcomau
fullBOOST podcast
https://fullboost.podbean.com