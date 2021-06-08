Running 7s on 225 tyres

Congrats to Dan for running into the 7-second zone on small 225 drag radial tyres. The lightweight Datsun Ute is well setup on leaf springs and is powered by a 4A based Toyota 4-cylinder engine, MoTeC EFI and a C4 trans.
