Nissan R32 street GT-Rs rippin 6s at Jamboree

Over the last 12 months the Nissan R32 GT-R street title has really heated up with the Maatouk’s Racing KING32 and Croydon Racing Developments JUN II leading the charge.

With RB engine technology stepping up, both of these cars are now firmly into the 6-second zone. KING32 recently cranked out a blistering 6.70 at a whopping 215mph. Not to be outdone JUN II peeled off a bullet of a pass of 6.68 at the Jamboree test day. Watching both of these cars trying to harness 2000+hp torque steering down the track is awesome to watch.

