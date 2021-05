3-rotor Datsun Ute with a twist

Long time rotary enthusiast Frank Cannistra shows us his latest build at the Sydney Jamboree. The 20B 3-rotor powered Datsun Ute features a well thought out rear mount turbo system. Frank also won the Pro Compact drag racing class in his 13B turbo Mazda RX-3.

