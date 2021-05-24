7-second Ford Barra street Holden

In Drag by fullboost

Congrats to Steve for taking out top qualifier and the win in the Modified Compact class at the Sydney Jamboree. The Holden VL street car is powered by a TBRE Performance Ford Barra engine tuned by Forced Performance & Tuning and was extremely consistent all weakened walking away with a few 7.6-second passes.

Get your fullBOOST merch and stickers!
http://shop.fullboost.com.au

If you’d like to be notified every time we upload a video, subscribe and then click the bell icon next to the subscription button.

Follow us on social media @
Facebook
http://www.facebook.com/fullboostcomau
YouTube
http://www.youtube.com/user/fullboostcomau
Twitter
https://twitter.com/fullboostcomau
Instagram
http://instagram.com/fullboostcomau
fullBOOST podcast
https://fullboost.podbean.com