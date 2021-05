7-second Ford Barra street Holden

Congrats to Steve for taking out top qualifier and the win in the Modified Compact class at the Sydney Jamboree. The Holden VL street car is powered by a TBRE Performance Ford Barra engine tuned by Forced Performance & Tuning and was extremely consistent all weakened walking away with a few 7.6-second passes.

