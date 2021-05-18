Pulling apart a brand new GR Yaris

In Tech by fullboost

After our quick look over video of the GR Yaris last year, the team at the Auto Innovation Centre wasted no time in dismantling their own AWD Toyota, giving us a run down of some of the components that are fitted to the very popular hot hatch.

We have a new range of Kids merch! 👉 https://shop.fullboost.com.au/collections/kids

If you’d like to be notified every time we upload a video, subscribe and then click the bell icon next to the subscription button.

Get your track gear!
shop.fullboost.com.au

Follow us on social media @
Facebook
http://www.facebook.com/fullboostcomau
YouTube
http://www.youtube.com/user/fullboostcomau
Twitter
https://twitter.com/fullboostcomau
Instagram
http://instagram.com/fullboostcomau
fullBOOST podcast
https://fullboost.podbean.com