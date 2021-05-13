FAST Street Cars @ KOTS!

With Drag racing having resumed in Victoria, King of the Street #6 presented by Tunnel Vision, was back at Heathcote Park Raceway. Many of Melbourne’s quickest street cars were competing for prize money across four classes. 255 and 275 radial as well as dial your own were 8th mile, while the radial open class was a full quarter mile

