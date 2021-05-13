FAST Street Cars @ KOTS!

With Drag racing having resumed in Victoria, King of the Street #6 presented by Tunnel Vision, was back at Heathcote Park Raceway. Many of Melbourne’s quickest street cars were competing for prize money across four classes. 255 and 275 radial as well as dial your own were 8th mile, while the radial open class was a full quarter mile
Get your fullBOOST merch and stickers!
http://shop.fullboost.com.au
If you’d like to be notified every time we upload a video, subscribe and then click the bell icon next to the subscription button.
Follow us on social media @
Facebook
http://www.facebook.com/fullboostcomau
YouTube
http://www.youtube.com/user/fullboostcomau
Twitter
https://twitter.com/fullboostcomau
Instagram
http://instagram.com/fullboostcomau
fullBOOST podcast
https://fullboost.podbean.com