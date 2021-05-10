Inside a 7-second Ford Barra street car

The Aussie Ford Barra six is continually reaching new heights in performance. Nem’s FPV F6 street car recently became the first FG Falcon to run into the 7-second zone. The car still retains an IRS rear end and surprisingly many factory stock engine internal parts. We caught up with Michael from QuickBitz for an inside view on what it took to achieve this impressive milestone.

