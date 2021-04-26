The road to a 7-second street VL Commodore

Horsepower can certainly become addictive, Patrick Carroll simply wanted a sub 10-second street car, well he’s got that, and a lot more. We first caught up with the Grieci Performance crew on the dyno where the Holden was being run through its paces. The built RB30 is boosted by one of the best all round turbochargers on the market in a Garrett G42 which is wound up to over 40 pounds of boost.

Holden VL Commodore Vacationer sedan

Nissan RB30 built by Grieci Performance

Garrett G42 turbocharger @ 44psi

6Boost manifold, Turbosmart 60mm wastegate

Haltech Elite 2500, IC7 dash

Plazmaman plenum & intercooler

Powerglide trans, 9in diff, 31-spline axles

Weld V-series 17×4/15×8 wheels, MT X275 radials

Power: 800+whp on E85 fuel

Built and tuned by Grieci Performance

Get your fullBOOST merch and stickers!



If you’d like to be notified every time we upload a video, subscribe and then click the bell icon next to the subscription button.

Follow us on social media @

Facebook

http://www.facebook.com/fullboostcomau

YouTube

http://www.youtube.com/user/fullboostcomau

Twitter

https://twitter.com/fullboostcomau

Instagram

http://instagram.com/fullboostcomau

fullBOOST podcast

https://fullboost.podbean.com