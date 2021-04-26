The road to a 7-second street VL Commodore

Horsepower can certainly become addictive, Patrick Carroll simply wanted a sub 10-second street car, well he’s got that, and a lot more. We first caught up with the Grieci Performance crew on the dyno where the Holden was being run through its paces. The built RB30 is boosted by one of the best all round turbochargers on the market in a Garrett G42 which is wound up to over 40 pounds of boost.
Holden VL Commodore Vacationer sedan
Nissan RB30 built by Grieci Performance
Garrett G42 turbocharger @ 44psi
6Boost manifold, Turbosmart 60mm wastegate
Haltech Elite 2500, IC7 dash
Plazmaman plenum & intercooler
Powerglide trans, 9in diff, 31-spline axles
Weld V-series 17×4/15×8 wheels, MT X275 radials
Power: 800+whp on E85 fuel
Built and tuned by Grieci Performance
