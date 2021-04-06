Personal best times at Heathcote drag test day

Get your fullBOOST merch and stickers!

The test and tune session before the 2021 Holden Drag Nationals at Heathcote Park Raceway saw many quick street cars out. Luke Foley’s twin turbo Ls powered Holden VH Commodore was on song running a first up 7-second pass before improving on every run. Alistair JPC RB30 powered VL turbo was back with a new Liberty Clutchless transmission, running a straight up personal best time still on low boost. Shaun’s VL also ran stout on smaller 235s.

It was great to see Jason Kenny also run a P.B. The LS Power Performance VN Commodore runs quite a simple single turbo combination and has been knocking on the door of a 7-second pass for a while now. One of the wildest imports right now is the JDM Industries 2JZ powered Nissan Silvia. The car still retains an IRS rear end on 275s and recently went 4.5s in the 1/8th first time out on the new setup. Ender was back out testing before the diff let go. The car looks set to run into the 6-second zone given more track time. Arthur’s 13B turbo rotary powered Mazda 323 was super consistent running 8.5s on 235 radials

