FAST supercharged Holden V8

Rebuilt in a HSV GTS-R theme, was caught wind of Paul’s VS Commodore at the recent Holden Drag Nationals. This was a factory 6cylinder car, but it’s nice to see the Holden V8 in place. The 355 stroker still retains the iconic banana manifold, but is boosted by a Vortech V3 blower that spins up to around 14psi. For that little bit extra grunt, a 75hp nitrous wet system is fitted. This is all still governed via a Delco ECU that puts out around 600hp to the wheels. Backing it up is a built 4L60E box and full spool 31-spine Borg warner rear end. Hats off to Paul for building this car himself, its proven to be a winner .

