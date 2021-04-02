Turbo street cars invade Heathcote

With Tunnel Visions’ King of the Street #6 scheduled for the following day, a private test day beforehand gave a great opportunity for competitors to test for the event plus others to take advantage of what is an increasingly stickier track at Heathcote Park Raceway.

Get your fullBOOST merch and stickers!

http://shop.fullboost.com.au

If you’d like to be notified every time we upload a video, subscribe and then click the bell icon next to the subscription button.

Follow us on social media @

Facebook

http://www.facebook.com/fullboostcomau

YouTube

http://www.youtube.com/user/fullboostcomau

Twitter

https://twitter.com/fullboostcomau

Instagram

http://instagram.com/fullboostcomau

fullBOOST podcast

https://fullboost.podbean.com