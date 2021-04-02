Turbo street cars invade Heathcote

With Tunnel Visions’ King of the Street #6 scheduled for the following day, a private test day beforehand gave a great opportunity for competitors to test for the event plus others to take advantage of what is an increasingly stickier track at Heathcote Park Raceway.
