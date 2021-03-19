Disecting a 7-second broken street engine

Quentin Feast’s Holden Torana GMPWR certainly has the runs on the board winning numerous drag racing events in including multiple Street Machine Drag Challenge weeks. At the recent Tunnel Vision King of the Street race meeting at Heathcote Raceway the twin turbo LS engine finally cried enough. We caught up with Quentin as he pulled it down for inspection.
