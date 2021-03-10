Budget build Holden Commodore sleeper

Luke Pace took out the 275 Radial Open class at Tunnel Vision’s King of the Street #6 at Heathcote Park Raceway. The Holden is a real sleeper with a simple LS turbo combination from Garage Worx Service Centre that really gets this VN Commodore up and moving.
Get your fullBOOST merch and stickers!
http://shop.fullboost.com.au
If you’d like to be notified every time we upload a video, subscribe and then click the bell icon next to the subscription button.
Follow us on social media @
Facebook
http://www.facebook.com/fullboostcomau
YouTube
http://www.youtube.com/user/fullboostcomau
Twitter
https://twitter.com/fullboostcomau
Instagram
http://instagram.com/fullboostcomau
fullBOOST podcast
https://fullboost.podbean.com