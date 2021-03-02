Boosting a Holden VQ Caprice

Essentially a long wheelbase version of the Holden VN Commodore, the VQ Caprice was the flagship RWD sedan in Holdens 1990 line-up, offering independent rear suspension and powered by the fuel injected 5L 221hp V8 engine. We catch up with Tony from Michael J’s & Son who were dyno tuning an LS turbo powered Caprice complete with a Garrett turbocharger and Fueltech engine management system.

