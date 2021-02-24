Drag racing is back at Heathcote Park Raceway

The first 2021 test and tune session at Heathcote Park Raceway last Sunday was a hot one. The last six weeks have been a busy lead up for new venue owner, Lance Warren. The team has already made numerous upgrades to the track, most noticeably a new timing system and resurfacing of the staging area. Competitors and spectators can help support current and future upgrades with sponsorship and 2021 membership packages now available.

