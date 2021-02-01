Turning up a Barra powered Mustang

We catch up with Zlat and take a look over his very well presented street Ford Barra powered left hand drive Mustang whilst it was having the wick turned up at Tunnel Vision. The car has come up a treat thoroughly built front to back with recent changes including a built 4.0L engine by Tunnel Vision and a larger Garrett G42-1450 turbocharger.

Get your Ford BARRA merch and stickers!

http://shop.fullboost.com.au

If you’d like to be notified every time we upload a video, subscribe and then click the bell icon next to the subscription button.

Follow us on social media @

Facebook

http://www.facebook.com/fullboostcomau

YouTube

http://www.youtube.com/user/fullboostcomau

Twitter

https://twitter.com/fullboostcomau

Instagram

http://instagram.com/fullboostcomau

fullBOOST podcast

https://fullboost.podbean.com