V8 boost overload! #LSTHEWORLD | fullBOOST

With the lack of racing opportunities in 2020, many competitors used the time to make changes to their car setup. We recently were invited to a dyno session at Dyson Bros in Geelong for a day of turbocharged LS tuning. Holley EFI specialist Jeff Johnson of STREETBUILT Racing was on hand for remote dyno tuning. Mark Drew’s 7-second street driven Holden Torana was up first.

