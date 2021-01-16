NOMANG hits the track (and the dyno…again) – Barra powered Holden Ep13

Project NOMANG is back on the dyno with more boost. The green top Ford Barra powered Holden Commodore hit the track for the first time in frustrating conditions. We also touch on some future driveline modifications.
Pro Flow Fab & Dyno | https://www.proflowfab.com/
If you’d like to be notified every time we upload a video, subscribe and then click the bell icon next to the subscription button.
Get your track gear!
shop.fullboost.com.au
Follow us on social media @
Facebook
http://www.facebook.com/fullboostcomau
YouTube
http://www.youtube.com/user/fullboostcomau
Twitter
https://twitter.com/fullboostcomau
Instagram
http://instagram.com/fullboostcomau
fullBOOST podcast
https://fullboost.podbean.com