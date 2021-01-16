NOMANG hits the track (and the dyno…again) – Barra powered Holden Ep13

Project NOMANG is back on the dyno with more boost. The green top Ford Barra powered Holden Commodore hit the track for the first time in frustrating conditions. We also touch on some future driveline modifications.

Pro Flow Fab & Dyno | https://www.proflowfab.com/

