Extreme Nissan RB turbo engine tuning

In Dyno by fullboost

This isn’t the first time we’ve featured James’ Holden Commodore. Last time on the dyno the VL was making north of 1500hp. With a lack of racing opportunities over the past 12 months, D’Annello Performance has taken the opportunity to update the fuel system switching to a mechanical pump and a Haltech Nexus R5, an all in one data logger, PDM and complete engine management system.

If you’d like to be notified every time we upload a video, subscribe and then click the bell icon next to the subscription button.

RB30 merch & stickers!
https://shop.fullboost.com.au/collections/rb30

Follow us on social media @
Facebook
http://www.facebook.com/fullboostcomau
YouTube
http://www.youtube.com/user/fullboostcomau
Twitter
https://twitter.com/fullboostcomau
Instagram
http://instagram.com/fullboostcomau
fullBOOST podcast
https://fullboost.podbean.com