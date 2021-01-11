Extreme Nissan RB turbo engine tuning

This isn’t the first time we’ve featured James’ Holden Commodore. Last time on the dyno the VL was making north of 1500hp. With a lack of racing opportunities over the past 12 months, D’Annello Performance has taken the opportunity to update the fuel system switching to a mechanical pump and a Haltech Nexus R5, an all in one data logger, PDM and complete engine management system.

