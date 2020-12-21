Chasing 1000hp in a small block V8 engine

For the last few years we have featured some wild small block V8 engines using Higgins Race Heads induction packages. These are a bolt on cylinder head and manifold solution which we have filmed making north of 900hp in Ford, Chevy and LS naturally aspirated applications. We caught up with Nathan Higgins recently once again for the low down on his latest ‘all motor’ project.

If you’d like to be notified every time we upload a video, subscribe and then click the bell icon next to the subscription button.

Get your track gear!

shop.fullboost.com.au

Follow us on social media @

Facebook

http://www.facebook.com/fullboostcomau

YouTube

http://www.youtube.com/user/fullboostcomau

Twitter

https://twitter.com/fullboostcomau

Instagram

http://instagram.com/fullboostcomau

fullBOOST podcast

https://fullboost.podbean.com