Toyota GR Yaris into the 12s

Maxx Performance hasn’t wasted any time modifying their 2020 Toyota GR Yaris. The turbocharged three cylinder AWD is aided by a Maxx catback exhaust, air filter and wider wheels and tyres. These cars will be extremely popular going forward in the aftermarket performance arena

