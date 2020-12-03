The Ultimate Mazda RX-4 street car

A great example of a modified and street driven Mazda RX-4, Dunch’s coupe is powered by a Promaz 20B 3-rotor billet rotary engine boosted by a Garrett GTX47 turbo, FuelTech EFI and some sexy candy paint.

