Toyota goes Back to the Future with the GR Yaris GR-Four

Homologated for the World Rally Championship and led by rally legend Tommi Mäkinen, the new GAZOO Racing Toyota GR Yaris is a throwback to the 1990s era of light weight turbocharged AWDs. Available in manual only, this is Toyota’s first AWD performance car since the Celica GT-Four which ceased production over 20 years ago. A unique engine choice, the Yaris GR is powered by a turbocharged 3-cylinder 1.6L engine producing 200kW and 360Nm, coupled to an electronic variable full time AWD system, enough to propel this little Toyota to 13-second ¼ mile performance out of the box.
We caught up with the team from the Auto Innovation Centre recently for a closer look at some of the finer points of the Yaris’ design elements and where the aftermarket industry might develop future upgrades.
