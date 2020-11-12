The Ultimate Rotary engine – BILLET 4-Rotor

Perhaps one of the most sought after Japanese engines of all time, the Mazda 4-rotor isn’t even a production rotary engine. Mazda built them as a race only application in 13J and 26B variants. The latter version powered the famous Group C 787B Mazda, winning the 1991 24 Hours of Le Mans outright. Nowadays however it’s not uncommon to see these custom engines powering a street car, due to not only the performance aspect, but their unmistakable sound. We caught up with the team at Promaz while they pieced together this little gem of an engine.

