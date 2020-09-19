How to build a high horsepower street V8 engine

Seven years ago we published a simple video about building a high horsepower street based Ford V8 engine. Today this video has millions of views on Youtube and thousands of comments. We have consistently been asked by you guys for a more in-depth look inside what really goes into building a high output street V8 engine. So when Frank Marchese of Dandy Engines informed us of a project they had become involved in, we were more than happy to jump on board.
