How to build a high horsepower street V8 engine

Seven years ago we published a simple video about building a high horsepower street based Ford V8 engine. Today this video has millions of views on Youtube and thousands of comments. We have consistently been asked by you guys for a more in-depth look inside what really goes into building a high output street V8 engine. So when Frank Marchese of Dandy Engines informed us of a project they had become involved in, we were more than happy to jump on board.

If you’d like to be notified every time we upload a video, subscribe and then click the bell icon next to the subscription button.

Get your track gear!

shop.fullboost.com.au

Follow us on social media @

Facebook

http://www.facebook.com/fullboostcomau

YouTube

http://www.youtube.com/user/fullboostcomau

Twitter

https://twitter.com/fullboostcomau

Instagram

http://instagram.com/fullboostcomau

fullBOOST podcast

https://fullboost.podbean.com