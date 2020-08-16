How to convert to Fuel Injection | Ford F350 V8 turbo ramp truck part 7

On this instalment of our Ford F350 Project Townado it’s time to finally get it started. The out of date LPG system is long gone so we have converted it to fuel injection (EFI). Broomy shows us how he did it.

