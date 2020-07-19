950hp all natural LS engine

In Dyno by fullboost

Tim Holmyard is certainly no stranger to high output GM LS engines. We recently filmed his TJH Performance built street car engine on the dyno where it was testing a new LS7 induction package from Higgins Race Heads and as you’d expect it didn’t disappoint.

