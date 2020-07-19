950hp all natural LS engine

Tim Holmyard is certainly no stranger to high output GM LS engines. We recently filmed his TJH Performance built street car engine on the dyno where it was testing a new LS7 induction package from Higgins Race Heads and as you’d expect it didn’t disappoint.

If you’d like to be notified every time we upload a video, subscribe and then click the bell icon next to the subscription button.

Get your track gear!

shop.fullboost.com.au

Follow us on social media @

Facebook

http://www.facebook.com/fullboostcomau

YouTube

http://www.youtube.com/user/fullboostcomau

Twitter

https://twitter.com/fullboostcomau

Instagram

http://instagram.com/fullboostcomau

fullBOOST podcast

https://fullboost.podbean.com