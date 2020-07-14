Turbo exhaust housing testing

While it’s common to upgrade the size of a turbocharger for more horsepower, a sometimes overlooked aspect is the rear side, being the turbocharger exhaust housing. In this video we’ll take a look at a simple exhaust side upgrade and see what real world results it produced.

The car in question is a 1980s Holden VL Calais featuring the factory fitted Nissan RB30 turbo engine. The turbo used in this dyno session is the Garrett GTX3582R Gen II tuned by Ben D’Annello of D’Annello Performance and is being run up on Tunnel Vision’s 3000hp Mainline hub dyno.

