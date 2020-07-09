Ferrari V6 engine dyno

Released in 1969, the Ferrari Dino 246 became Ferrari’s first high volume model, selling over 3500 units in around 5 years in the GT and spider GTS models. Making around 190hp, power came from a mid engine 2.4L DOHC 65-degree cast iron block V6 engine. These are certainly a rare sight in Australia and especially on an engine dyno. We caught up with the team from Dandy Engines who had previously supplied machining services, and were now giving it a final run in on the dyno. The engine itself is essentially a blueprint rebuild with a slight clean up of cylinder head ports, still retaining the factory 9:1 compression ratio.

