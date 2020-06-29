Building a 1500hp Billet 20B 3-rotor

For over 20 years, Australian Mazda performance power house Promaz, has specialised in everything rotary engine powered. From mild street engines to utterly wild race applications, Promaz also carries out complete driveline and EFI tuning upgrades. We caught up with the team while they were piecing together a very high output 3-rotor 20B engine capable of over 1500hp for Rowdys Garage.

PROMAZ | BILLETPRO | NORTON | ROWDYS GARAGE

