Ducati delivers first Superleggera V4

SUPERLEGGERA V4 001/500 DELIVERED AT BORGO PANIGALE

Claudio Domenicali, Ducati CEO, personally delivered model number 001/500 and the certificate of authenticity of the Superleggera V4 to the lucky owner

Belgian Ducatista Filip Van Schil, who already owns nine Ducati motorcycles, was invited to Borgo Panigale to pick up his Superleggera V4

Borgo Panigale (Bologna, Italy), 26 June 2020 – The number 001/500 model of the Ducati Superleggera V4 – the only motorcycle in the world homologated for road use with carbon fibre frame, swingarm and rims and produced by the Italian motorcycle manufacturer in a limited run of just 500 units – has been officially delivered to its new owner, the Belgian Ducatista Filip Van Schil, who already possesses nine other Ducati bikes.

For the occasion Ducati invited Van Schil to the Borgo Panigale factory for a special tour, in which he was able to see up close the line where his motorbike was built and meet the specialized worker who made its engine. The day then continued with a visit to the company Museum, the Centro Stile Ducati and the Racing Department. In addition, as with all the other Superleggera V4 owners, Filip will have an incredible opportunity to test the Panigale V4 R, which competes in the SBK World Championship, on the track at Mugello as part of the “Superbike Experience”.

“When I received the call and the official invitation to come to Borgo Panigale to collect my Superleggera V4, the number 001 of 500, although I have always been a Ducatista, my legs trembled with emotion,” said Filip Van Schil. “A welcome like this, even though I was the first to call and order the bike, is something unimaginable. Receiving it directly in the company and touching the passion of the people who work in Borgo Panigale is an experience that I will always remember. Days like this are what make Ducati unique and different from all the other motorcycle manufacturers.”

It was Claudio Domenicali, CEO of Ducati Motor Holding, who unveiled the Superleggera V4 001, and then handed it over to its new owner. The ceremony took place inside the Centro Stile Ducati.

“Today is a special day. Experiencing on the track in the morning the incredible emotions that a Superleggera V4 can give at Mugello, and then handing over the keys of the 001/500 motorcycle to the first customer in the afternoon makes this day truly magical! Being able to meet and see the passion of our customers in person is always very exciting, and even more so is making them proud and allowing their dreams to come true,” said Claudio Domenicali. “The Superleggera V4 is the only motorcycle in the world approved for road use with a carbon fibre frame, subframe, swingarm and rims. It is a mix of mechanical engineering, technique and “made in Italy” design that amazes for its performance, style and attention to detail. I am really proud of the work done by all the technicians and engineers of Borgo Panigale, they have created an engineering masterpiece that fully embodies the fundamental values ​​of our brand: Style, Sophistication, Performance and Trust. Today another star of the Ducati firmament was born, dedicated to our most passionate customers, and to collectors and connoisseurs.”

The attention that Ducati wished to reserve for the Ducatista does not stop with an invitation to the company and the delivery of a copy of the book Stile Ducati bearing the date of this unforgettable day and a special dedication from Claudio Domenicali. As will all those who have bought or will buy a Superleggera V4, Van Schil also received a sculptural reproduction of the Superleggera V4 personalized with the number of the bike it accompanies. The Superleggera V4 will be delivered to owners accompanied by a certificate of authenticity and inside a wooden crate with dedicated graphics, specially created for the transport of this masterpiece of motor engineering.

“Each one of our daily decisions is dictated by the goal of making our fans happier and prouder. I am very happy to be here with Mr. Van Schil because this ceremony testifies the passion, professionalism and attention to detail that we reserve for our customers and fans in Borgo Panigale today, as in all our dealers around the world,” said Francesco Milicia, VP Global Sales and After Sales. “Ducati dealers allow fans to get hold of our bikes, our clothing and the entire range of accessories, but also to experience a meeting place where, with competent people dedicated to them, they can share their passion and great emotions. Today’s ceremony represents all of this and is a symbolic delivery for Ducati enthusiasts all over the world.”

The package that Ducati has provided for this unique project includes, in addition to what has already been mentioned, a racing kit, the possibility of customizing the Superleggera V4 leathers with air-bag and part of the “SuMisura Ducati” line and the opportunity to complete the look with a carbon helmet.

Even more incredible and exclusive is the opportunity, limited to only 30 owners of the Superleggera V4, to purchase access to the “MotoGP Experience”. For the first time, in fact, it will be possible to ride the Desmosedici GP on the circuit, followed directly by Ducati Corse technicians, making a dream come true for all fans of sports bikes and the red bikes of Borgo Panigale.