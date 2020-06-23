Trying to harness 3500hp in a 50 year old Ford Falcon

Get your fullBOOST tees and stickers!
1970 Ford Falcon XW | Dandy Engines
PLR 481-X engine | Pilot: Steve Bezzina
Precision Turbochargers | FuelTech FT600
Chassis by PROFAB | X275 radials
Power: Limited to 3500hp | Best ET: 6.72 @ 217mph
