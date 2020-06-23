Trying to harness 3500hp in a 50 year old Ford Falcon

Get your fullBOOST tees and stickers!

1970 Ford Falcon XW | Dandy Engines

PLR 481-X engine | Pilot: Steve Bezzina

Precision Turbochargers | FuelTech FT600

Chassis by PROFAB | X275 radials

Power: Limited to 3500hp | Best ET: 6.72 @ 217mph

