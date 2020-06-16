Rotary Drag Racing – RAW SOUNDS

It’s been a while since we uploaded any drag racing footage, here’s a little that we captured before the world stopped. Feature Mazda rotary 13B and 20B turbo powered compacts from Sydney Dragway.

Get your fullBOOST tees and stickers!

http://shop.fullboost.com.au

If you’d like to be notified every time we upload a video, subscribe and then click the bell icon next to the subscription button.

Follow us on social media @

Facebook

http://www.facebook.com/fullboostcomau

YouTube

http://www.youtube.com/user/fullboostcomau

Twitter

https://twitter.com/fullboostcomau

Instagram

http://instagram.com/fullboostcomau

fullBOOST podcast

https://fullboost.podbean.com