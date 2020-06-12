Budget Barra Holden project car | NOMANG ep07

Time to get stuck into the EFI system on Project NOMANG. On this episode we look at our ECU options and start on the fuel system on our Ford Barra turbo powered Holden Commodore.
Pro Flow Fab & Dyno | https://www.proflowfab.com/
