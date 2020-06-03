The Drag Racing Pandemic – BENCH TORQUE #36 part 1

What is happening with drag racing in Australia during this pandemic? Barra shuts down Holden (once again) and Mr Diesel himself Gale Banks gives us an engine dyno review of his own.

Get your LS, BARRA tees and stickers!

http://shop.fullboost.com.au

If you’d like to be notified every time we upload a video, subscribe and then click the bell icon next to the subscription button.

Get your track gear!

shop.fullboost.com.au



