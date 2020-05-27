Breathing new life into the Chevy Small Block with the HIGGINS SB2H

We catch up with Nathan Higgins from Higgins Race Heads at Dandy Engines testing their new SB2H Chevy small block V8 cylinder heads and manifold induction package. These are based on the NASCAR SB2.2 design architecture and performed extremely well at their first reliability session. Higgins Race Heads will be offering multiple port sizes and manifold options to customers for both street and race applications.

If you’d like to be notified every time we upload a video, subscribe and then click the bell icon next to the subscription button.

Get your track gear!

shop.fullboost.com.au

Follow us on social media @

Facebook

http://www.facebook.com/fullboostcomau

YouTube

http://www.youtube.com/user/fullboostcomau

Twitter

https://twitter.com/fullboostcomau

Instagram

http://instagram.com/fullboostcomau

fullBOOST podcast

https://fullboost.podbean.com