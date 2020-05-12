The coolest Toyota Corolla we’ve ever filmed

Built in the backyard shed, Connor has done a fantastic job of fabricating his first street car. We caught up with him at Tunnel Vision who supplied the Nissan RB30 forged engine and dyno tuning services on this little Toyota Corolla KE30

