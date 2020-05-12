The coolest Toyota Corolla we’ve ever filmed

Built in the backyard shed, Connor has done a fantastic job of fabricating his first street car. We caught up with him at Tunnel Vision who supplied the Nissan RB30 forged engine and dyno tuning services on this little Toyota Corolla KE30
Get your fullBOOST merch & stckers 👉 https://shop.fullboost.com.au
If you’d like to be notified every time we upload a video, subscribe and then click the bell icon next to the subscription button.
Get your track gear!
shop.fullboost.com.au
Follow us on social media @
Facebook
http://www.facebook.com/fullboostcomau
YouTube
http://www.youtube.com/user/fullboostcomau
Twitter
https://twitter.com/fullboostcomau
Instagram
http://instagram.com/fullboostcomau
fullBOOST podcast
https://fullboost.podbean.com