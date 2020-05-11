2000hp Holden Torana

One of the neatest Holden’s getting around the pro radial drag scene is Danny Busbridge’s 6-second LJ Torana. The car is exceptionally well finished off in all areas and is powered by a Dandy Engines 400-cubic inch 23-degree small block V8 good for around 2000hp..

Boost comes from twin Garrett G42-1450 turbochargers and fueling is handled by a FuelTech FT600 EFI package. At present the car has recorded a 1.11-second short time, 4.47 @ 160mph to the eight and a 6.94 at 200mph over the quarter

