2000hp Holden Torana

One of the neatest Holden’s getting around the pro radial drag scene is Danny Busbridge’s 6-second LJ Torana. The car is exceptionally well finished off in all areas and is powered by a Dandy Engines 400-cubic inch 23-degree small block V8 good for around 2000hp..
Boost comes from twin Garrett G42-1450 turbochargers and fueling is handled by a FuelTech FT600 EFI package. At present the car has recorded a 1.11-second short time, 4.47 @ 160mph to the eight and a 6.94 at 200mph over the quarter
Get your fullBOOST merch and stickers!
http://shop.fullboost.com.au
If you’d like to be notified every time we upload a video, subscribe and then click the bell icon next to the subscription button.
shop.fullboost.com.au
Follow us on social media @
Facebook
http://www.facebook.com/fullboostcomau
YouTube
http://www.youtube.com/user/fullboostcomau
Twitter
https://twitter.com/fullboostcomau
Instagram
http://instagram.com/fullboostcomau
fullBOOST podcast
https://fullboost.podbean.com