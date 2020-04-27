How to build the ultimate HSV GTS

If you follow the Melbourne street scene then you would have seen this 9-second HSV that we’ve featured previously on fullBOOST. Currently the quickest LSA powered GTS in Australia, we caught up with owner Brett and Steve from Vision Automotive as they were fine tuning the Gen-F at Dynohouse after a fresh round of upgrades including a Harrop TVS2650 supercharger.

