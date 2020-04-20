Budget Barra Holden project car | NOMANG ep06

We work through some of the trickier problems to do with mounting a 6spd transmission and electronic throttle to our Ford Barra in this episode of our Project NOMANG Holden VS Commodore.

We will have additional updates in our fullBOOST audio podcast. You can subscribe Spotify, iTunes or many Android apps. | https://fullboost.podbean.com

Pro Flow Fab & Dyno | https://www.proflowfab.com/

If you’d like to be notified every time we upload a video, subscribe and then click the bell icon next to the subscription button.

Get your track gear!

shop.fullboost.com.au

Follow us on social media @

Facebook

http://www.facebook.com/fullboostcomau

YouTube

http://www.youtube.com/user/fullboostcomau

Twitter

https://twitter.com/fullboostcomau

Instagram

http://instagram.com/fullboostcomau

fullBOOST podcast

https://fullboost.podbean.com